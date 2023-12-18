Uzbekistan Will Continue Supplying Electricity To Afghanistan In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Uzbekistan and
Afghanistan agreed to extend electricity supplies until 2024.
According to the press service of the Afghan energy company
DABS, representatives of National Electric Networks and DABS
discussed issues of energy supply from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan,
Trend reports
The President of DABS expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for its
cooperation. The parties also discussed increasing electricity
supplies, reducing tariffs, resolving visa issues and building the
Surkhan-Puli-Khumri power transmission line. The head of DABS
highlighted technical problems and energy shortages in Afghanistan,
calling for solutions to these issues. The Minister of Energy of
Uzbekistan reported on work to resolve technical problems with
electricity supply and confirmed its readiness to supply
electricity upon reaching an agreement. He also clarified the
purchase of electricity at higher prices from neighboring countries
due to the use of gas and oil for its production. The head of the
Ministry of Energy expressed his readiness to purchase coal and oil
from Afghanistan.
