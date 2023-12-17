(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) From the French Research Center on Iraq (CFRI) . Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News .

Women's economic empowerment in Iraq: a double-edged sword?

Within the ongoing research project "The Condition of Life of Women in Iraq and the Kurdistan region", Dr Ana Cristina Marques analyses the preliminary results focusing on women's economic empowerment through paid employment.

Click here to read the full article .

