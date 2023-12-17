Chennai Weather Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Kerala IMD Issues Orange Alert

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Chennai Weather Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 2-3 days. As per IMD Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Toothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu while heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area Sunday, several districts of south Tamil Nadu witnessed severe rainfall leading to flood-like situation and water-logging
