Hey Fella Launches Australia's First Online Telehealth Clinic For Gay Aussie Men - Making Prep More Accessible

- Dr Cris QuitralAUSTRALIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Launched by Dr Cris Quitral. A first of its kind in Australia - Hey Fella is on a mission to bust the stigma associated with gay men's health & sexual health by making Prep & high high quality health care available online anywhere in Australia, seven days a week.Stigma in access to healthcareStigma still presents a significant barrier for the LGBTQIA+ community when accessing primary care within Australia. This together with the fact that getting into a GP in a timely manner within Australia is becoming increasingly difficult, leads to greater barriers and less access. A study has shown that compared to work, family, and educational settings; healthcare is where LGBTQIA+ Australians feel least accepted (43% La Trobe University, Private Lives 3 - The Health & Wellbeing of LGBTQI+ people in Australia report).Solving it through innovative technologyGay Brisbane doctor Dr Cris Quitral is combating this by launching an online telehealth clinic, Hey Fella (“your online gay doctor”), which provides access online seven days a week to men seeking Prep, STI tests, online prescriptions, and consultations Australia-wide.Run by gay men for gay men - Hey Fella is a first-of-its-kind in Australia.“It's so important for our community to have the ability to feel comfortable talking about your health because sexual health is health,” Dr Cris says.“We talk to many patients who have faced issues talking to their doctor about PrEP, STIs, and other related queer health issues. Not all health practitioners are regularly exposed to queer health, and some may even find it difficult to relate. But make no mistake, queer people live in every corner of Australia and deserve equal access to health care and options that keep them safe and healthy - like protection against HIV transmission, for example.” said Dr Cris QuitralThrough an innovative technology platform - developed by co-founder Luke Fuller - patients can quickly request services seven days a week and be connected in real-time with a gay doctor like Dr Cris from anywhere.“We know the problems our community face, and we have the ability to solve this and make it better,” Luke Fuller saidHey Fella makes the process digital and straightforward, providing Australians nationwide with equal access to healthcare, from the inner city to rural and remote areas of Australia.About Hey FellaStarted in 2023 by Dr Cris Quitral - Hey Fella is available Australia-wide, seven days a week at com, and provides:- Prep is pre-exposure, which, when used correctly, is highly effective in reducing the risk of HIV transmission. Patients can access PrEP consults online.- Online STI testing – Hey Fella provides an online referral for STI testing at your local pathology clinic Australia-wide. Patients receive results, prescriptions and guided treatment if needed via our app.- Online prescriptions – Patients can request an online prescription sent to their phone.- Doctor consultation – On demand (call back within 2 hours) or schedule appointments seven days a week, including weekends and holidays.Learn more at

