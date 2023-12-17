Courageous 'Bahu' Comes To Help Mother In-Law After Shooting, Nabs Two Attackers Too

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 17 (IANS) Dispelling the stereotyped view of the "antagonistic saas-bahu" relationship, a woman in Bihar's Begusarai district on Sunday not only came to the aid of her mother-in-law after she was shot but also fought with two attackers and managed to apprehend them.

The courage of the woman, identified as Nibha Devi, has become a talking point in the region.

The incident occurred at Chamta Rajauli Kurma embankment when Anita Devi, 60, was going to the market to buy some medicines on Sunday morning.

Two persons there suddenly opened fire at her and Anita Devi sustained a gunshot injury on her and collapsed on the ground.

As she heard the noise of firing, Nibha Devi, who was in her house not far away from the spot, chased the attackers, managed to drag them to her house and locked them in a room there.

"I was present in the house when the firing took place. I came out of the house and after hearing the sound of firing, I saw my mother-in-law collapsed on the ground and two persons were trying to flee from the spot. I chased and managed to nab them. After overpowering them, they were brought to the house and locked in a room. After that I called the police," Nibha Devi told local reporters.

"After the incident, I rescued my mother-in-law with the help of villagers and took her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bachhwara block for treatment. After preliminary treatment, the doctors referred her to Sadar hospital in Begusarai. Doctors have removed the bullet after surgery and her health is improving," she added.

Nibha Devi also alleged that the accused were eyeing the 5 Katha land in her mother-in-law's name and hence committed the crime.

An officer of Bachwara police station said that one accused named Amresh Kumar, along with one other, committed the crime.

"We have arrested the accused under IPC sections of attempt to murder. The matter is under investigation."

--IANS

ajk/vd