UNESCO Headquarters Hosts 30Th-Anniversary Celebration Of TURKSOY

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A gala concert under the motto "We are Together" dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) has been held at the Headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris, the capital of France, Azernews reports.

Nearly 70 artists from 7 countries took part in the concert which raised great enthusiasm among the audience composed of nearly 1500 spectators.

The gala concert, co-organized by the Permanent Representations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan to UNESCO under the coordination of TURKSOY gathered not only French spectators but also art lovers from the Turkic diaspora living in France.

While TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev did not attend the concert due to his health condition, his video message shared with the participants was greeted with applause.

The concert was attended by TURKSOY Deputy Secretary General Sayit Yusuf, the President of the 42nd UNESCO General Conference Simona-Mirela. General Conference President Simona-Mirela Miculescu, UNESCO Deputy Director General for External Relations Anthony Kwaku Ohemeng-Boamah, Secretary General of the CIS Ambassador Kubanchbek Omuraliyev, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, Ambassador Askar Abdrakhmanov, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, Ambassador Kamol Mukhtarov, Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to UNESCO, Ambassador Gülnur Aybet, Permanent Representative of Türkiye to UNESCO, Ambassador Yunus Demirer, Ambassador of Türkiye to Paris and many other guests also attended the event.

The celebration event featuring performances of Turkic melodies and folk songs from Central Asia to Anatolia along with local dances of the Turkic world by artists from various countries thereof dressed in colourful traditional garments was strongly appreciated by the audience.

The folk song by Neşet Ertaş and the accompanying local dance performance attracted great attention. Uzbek artists kept rhythm with their traditional instruments and guests clapped to the rhythm of the song with enthusiasm.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev who reminded that this event held in UNESCO Headquarters marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of TURKSOY Abdullayev further added that as an international organization established in 1993 by the ministers of culture of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan TURKSOY has been "shedding light" on the cultural heritage of Turkic-speaking countries with many colourful events and various other cultural activities ever since.