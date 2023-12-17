UNESCO Headquarters Hosts 30Th-Anniversary Celebration Of TURKSOY

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A gala concert under the motto "We are Together" dedicated to
the 30th anniversary of the International Organization of Turkic
Culture (TURKSOY) has been held at the Headquarters of the United
Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)
in Paris, the capital of France, Azernews reports.
Nearly 70 artists from 7 countries took part in the concert
which raised great enthusiasm among the audience composed of nearly
1500 spectators.
The gala concert, co-organized by the Permanent Representations
of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye and
Turkmenistan to UNESCO under the coordination of TURKSOY gathered
not only French spectators but also art lovers from the Turkic
diaspora living in France.
While TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev did not attend the
concert due to his health condition, his video message shared with
the participants was greeted with applause.
The concert was attended by TURKSOY Deputy Secretary General
Sayit Yusuf, the President of the 42nd UNESCO General Conference
Simona-Mirela. General Conference President Simona-Mirela
Miculescu, UNESCO Deputy Director General for External Relations
Anthony Kwaku Ohemeng-Boamah, Secretary General of the CIS
Ambassador Kubanchbek Omuraliyev, Permanent Representative of
Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, Ambassador Askar
Abdrakhmanov, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO,
Ambassador Kamol Mukhtarov, Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan
to UNESCO, Ambassador Gülnur Aybet, Permanent Representative of
Türkiye to UNESCO, Ambassador Yunus Demirer, Ambassador of Türkiye
to Paris and many other guests also attended the event.
The celebration event featuring performances of Turkic melodies
and folk songs from Central Asia to Anatolia along with local
dances of the Turkic world by artists from various countries
thereof dressed in colourful traditional garments was strongly
appreciated by the audience.
The folk song by Neşet Ertaş and the accompanying local dance
performance attracted great attention. Uzbek artists kept rhythm
with their traditional instruments and guests clapped to the rhythm
of the song with enthusiasm.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Ambassador Elman
Abdullayev who reminded that this event held in UNESCO Headquarters
marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of TURKSOY
Abdullayev further added that as an international organization
established in 1993 by the ministers of culture of Türkiye,
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
TURKSOY has been "shedding light" on the cultural heritage of
Turkic-speaking countries with many colourful events and various
other cultural activities ever since.
MENAFN17122023000195011045ID1107610625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.