Kuwait Shrouded With Sadness For Sheikh Nawaf's Loss

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The grieving people of Kuwait on Sunday paid tribute to the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as regular life came to a standstill throughout the country and traffic that usually jam the roads at start of the weeks turned quite thin.

As Kuwait was predominated with an air of sorrow and sadness with shutdown of businesses, schools and government facilities, the newly-announced Amir, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, took part in prayers for the deceased at Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in Al-Siddeeq district, accompanied by sheikhs and senior officials.

Upon their departure from the mosque with uniformed elite personnel carrying the coffin, wrapped in the green-black-white-red Kuwait Flag, the freshly-proclaimed new Amir, His Highness Sheikh Mishal, was visibly quite sad while sitting in his vehicle, while the coffin was laid in a large dark-colored Amiri Diwan vehcile, as the motorcade proceeded to the cemetery.

A number of sheikhs took part in the actual burial, looked upon by a throng of tearful mourners, deeply saddened along with many Kuwaiti citizens and non-Kuwaiti peoples here and abroad, watching the sorrowful event live on television.

Kuwait has declared shutdown of businesses and facilities for three days and 40 days mourning for demise of Sheikh Nawaf, as the audio-vidoe media stopped regular programs, broadcasting Quranic verses round the clock.

Yesterday, after the sorrowful announcement of Sheikh Nawaf's death, Sheikh Mishal (the Crown Prince), was proclaimed the new Amir of the State of Kuwait -- the 17th ruler of the North Gulf country. (end)

