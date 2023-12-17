Ivanka Das: 'Ghoomer' Is Turning Point In My Career

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Known to be part of projects like 'Bombay Begums', 'Haddi', actor and choreographer Ivanka Das has called Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher-starrer 'Ghoomer'-the turning point of her career, and feels grateful to have great screen time in it.

Ivanka said that while all her projects have been close to her heart, 'Ghoomer' has been the one she treasures.

She says that it changed a lot of things for her.

“My first project was a Facebook ad. I auditioned and I got finalised and I agreed on doing it and that's how my journey started. Later, I did a show for Netflix called Bombay Begums. That also happened through auditions only,” said Ivanka.

The 'Maja Ma' actor said:“My most prominent project is 'Ghoomer' and that is I think was the turning point. 'Ghoomer' is not my debut. I have worked before. but I am grateful and I have great screen time in 'Ghoomer'. It was great and I'm grateful for whatever is coming my way. I have got great responses from people. Everyone has appreciated my work in it.”

Ivanka further said that it was quite intimidating to work with Abhishek.“He was nice, humble and intelligent like I always say. He supported me, guided me. So he is a great actor,” she shared.

On her future plans, Ivanka added:“My future plan is centred around becoming an actor. I truly aspire to become, to be acknowledged. As far as I know, I need to earn a name for myself. I mean, not just for making a lot of money, or for achieving something from a commercial perspective. I want to become a star. Actually, that's where the real recognition lies, where people know that she is good and is known for work I do, Like that way, let's see how things unfold in the future.”

'Ghoomer' also stars Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi and a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan.

Helmed by R Balki, it revolves around Saiyami's character Anina Dixit, a talented cricketer whose dreams are shattered by a tragic accident leading to the loss of her right arm. Paddy (played by Abhishek), a former test cricketer, becomes her coach and helps her become the first-ever one-armed spinner, propelling her to play for the Indian National Team.

