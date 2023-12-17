Brands In Madinaty, Al-Rehab Sell More: Omar Hisham Talaat

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Omar Hisham Talaat, CEO of Business Development at Talaat Moustafa Group, said that the group does market studies before building commercial centres in the Madinaty and Al-Rehab projects. They do this to know the needs of the people in these projects and the whole East Cairo area.

After signing a deal with the Faisal Al Rasheed Group to open new branches of the Al-Nasr brand in East Hub Mall in Madinaty and Avenio Al-Rehab Mall, Omar Hisham said that based on these studies, commercial centres have different activities, like commercial, administrative, and medical, and spaces for brands. This variety aims to make buying power, and so, brands that open branches in Al-Rehab and Madinaty malls sell more than their other branches in Egypt.

Khaled Fathy, Head of the Commercial Sector at Talaat Moustafa Group, said that the East Hub project is one of the newest integrated commercial centres in Madinaty, with 420 commercial units, 200 medical units, and 630 Craft Zone units with a rental area of 120,000 square meters. This puts it at the top of commercial projects in the area, serving the people of Madinaty, Future City, and the Administrative Capital.

Moumen El-Soufi, Regional Manager of the Faisal Al Rasheed Group, was happy to open two branches of the Al-Nasr brand in commercial malls in Madinaty and Al-Rehab. He stressed their promise to give the best quality to Talaat Moustafa's customers and hoped for more cooperation in other commercial centres.

El-Soufi said that the Faisal Al Rasheed Group wants to grow its branches in Egypt to 100 by 2025, and plans to grow more to reach 300 branches by 2030. In the region, they plan to open their first branch in Libya in 2024 and add branches in other North African countries soon.