Ethiopian Airlines Launching Dhaka-Addis Ababa Flights On March 8

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Ethiopian Airlines announced to begin direct flights between Dhaka and Addis Ababa from March 8, 2024 following an air service agreement signing between Bangladesh and Ethiopia on December 6, 2023.

"Ethiopian Airlines has chosen March 8, the International Women Day, to commence direct flights on Dhaka-Addis Ababa route. Initially, the airline will operate five flights a week by Boeing 787 Dreamliner," said reports citing Shohag Hossain, Managing Director of Rhythm Group (GSA of Ethiopian Airlines in Bangladesh) on December 12, 2023.

"The route will offer various connecting flights and competitive fares to Bangladeshi travellers as the airline, the biggest in Africa, connects all major cities of Europe and North America from Addis Ababa-the airline's base," informed Hossain, adding that the airline flies to 10 destinations in the US from Addis Ababa.



After a series of consultations in line with diplomatic efforts between the two countries, the civil aviation authorities of Ethiopia and Bangladesh signed the air service agreement during the ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event 2023 (ICAN2023) on December 3-7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Chairman Air Vice Marshal Mafidur Rahman led a five-member Bangladeshi delegation at the event.