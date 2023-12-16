OMAN SHELL TAKES CENTER STAGE WITH A STELLAR SHOWCASE OF INNOVATIVE SUSTAINABLE PROJECTS AT THE GREEN HYDROGEN SUMMIT AND EXHIBITION 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Oman Shell successfully concluded its participation in the third edition of the Green Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition Oman (GHSO) on Thursday, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

Playing a significant role as the diamond partner in the MENA region's premier event for green hydrogen innovation, Oman Shell's projects are pace-setters in the development of the hydrogen economy, contributing to Oman's sustainable energy future.

The three-day event, held from December 12 to 14, highlighted several hydrogen projects by Oman Shell, including the Green Hydrogen for Mobility project, which aims to roll out Oman's first 15 hydrogen-fueled cars and establish the country's inaugural hydrogen station.

The event also featured other hydrogen initiatives by Oman Shell like Green Energy Oman (GEO) in which Shell is a lead developer and Blue Horizons, a landmark Blue Hydrogen & Ammonia project being firmed up by Oman Shell for planned implementation at Duqm.

The summit featured three speakers from Shell who presented their insights on the future of hydrogen in Oman: David Hone, Shell's Chief Climate Change Adviser; Guy de Kort, Director Operated Ventures at Oman Shell; and Austin Uzoka, Shell's Senior Local Content Adviser.

About Oman Shell:

Shell has been a partner in Oman's development and progress over the last several decades. We have been providing pioneering technologies and expertise in the energy industry and creating value for the community. Shell is active in Oman across the oil and gas industry and is involved in joint venture and independent activities ranging from research and development, exploration and production to trading, retail and new energies. Shell also implements an extensive social investment program that contributes to the sustainable development of the country. Shell holds interests in Petroleum Development Oman (34%), Oman LNG (30%) and Shell Oman Marketing Company (49%). Together they represent a substantial part of Oman's economic growth.