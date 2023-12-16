Holiday Travel Plans: 5 Destinations To Make Solo Trips During Winters

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The thought of solo travel might be daunting at first, but once you master the courage to take a trip on your own it can be one of the most liberating experiences of your life.

Now, with the holiday season coming, it is the best opportunity to travel solo! Here are the top five destinations that you can explore and VietnamDecember can be a memorable chapter in your solo travel diary if you are planning a trip to Thailand or Vietnam. Both countries are ideal for traveling alone, especially during this time, due to safety, affordability, and the sun is known for its friendly locals, rich culture, delicious cuisine, and stunning landscapes. Hence, solo exploration can be truly rewarding. At the same time, affordable accommodations cater to budget-conscious travelers. A trip can be planned around Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Phi Phi Islands. But if you are looking for lesser-explored places, you can visit Ko Kut, Koh Lanta, Koh Lanta and other places, Vietnam with its captivating beauty and complex history also promises to create a memorable solo travel experience for solo adventurers. Despite being extremely popular destinations in the country, Ha Long Bay, Hanoi, and the Ha Giang Loop are must-visit spots. The coffee and street food in Vietnam are to die for best part is, both countries have recently scrapped visa requirements for tourists.

SingaporeSingapore, consistently ranked among the world's most expensive countries, stands out as an exceptionally safe haven for solo travelers. The city's user-friendly infrastructure and excellent public transport system further enhance the travel experience, Japan meets all the criteria for being a suitable place for solo travel but the country is extremely expensive for its friendly people and 300 sunny days, Brazil attracts visitors with stunning beaches and local delights like Açaí and Brigadeiros. Despite prevalent crimes, the vibrant culture, celebrated in events like Carnival, captivates solo travelers 72 national parks, Brazil is a paradise blending warm hospitality, natural beauty, and cultural richness, if you feel traveling abroad alone would require a lot of planning, then there are numerous places in India that you can explore you seek tranquility, adventure, or culture, India with its diverse landscapes offers exactly what you want. Some of the popular destinations to travel solo in December are Rajasthan, Goa, Rishikesh, Kerala, and Pondicherry in case, you are a winter snow lover, then Kashmir and Leh Ladakh, will look-like nothing less than heaven during this time.

