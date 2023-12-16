Dhaka to Cox's bazar: 7 places to visit in Bangladesh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh offers a diverse tapestry of attractions. Begin in the bustling capital, Dhaka, exploring historical sites. Venture southeast to the world's longest sandy beach in Cox's Bazar. Navigate the Sundarbans' mystic mangroves, witness Bagerhat's mosque city, sip tea in Srimangal, discover the Ratargul Swamp Forest, trace ancient roots in Mahasthangarh, and immerse in Dhaka's vibrant fusion of tradition and modernity

Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, 7 gems await in Bangladesh. From the vibrant capital to the world's longest beach, each destination unfolds a unique blend of culture and nature

Visit historical sites like Lalbagh Fort, Ahsan Manzil, and the National Museum. Explore local markets, taste traditional Bangladeshi cuisine

The Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest in the world, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It's home to the Bengal tiger and a variety of flora and fauna

Known for having one of the longest sandy beaches in the world, Cox's Bazar is a popular tourist destination

Srimangal is known as the "Tea Capital of Bangladesh." It's a picturesque region with lush tea gardens. Visitors can take guided tours to tea estates

An ancient archaeological site near Bogura, Mahasthangarh is one of the earliest urban archaeological sites in Bangladesh, features ruins of ancient structures, including a citadel

Bagerhat is home to the historic mosque city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city has several ancient mosques, including the Sixty Dome Mosque (Shat Gombuj Masjid)

Located near Sylhet, Ratargul Swamp Forest is the only swamp forest in Bangladesh. It's a freshwater swamp with a boat ride offering a close look at the rich biodiversity