XVI Congress Of Teachers Of Azerbaijan Continues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) XVI Congress of Teachers of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev is being held at Baku
Congress Centre on December 15, Azernews reports.
Before the Congress, delegates visited the Alley of Honourable
Burial, where they respectfully honoured the memory of national
leader Heydar Aliyev and outstanding ophthalmologist, academician
Zarifa Aliyeva, laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers at their
graves.
Then, a visit was made to Martyrs monument, where the memory of
the sons of the Motherland who died for the independence and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honoured with respect,
flowers were laid at their graves.
More than 1600 delegates representing general education,
secondary specialised, professional, higher education and
scientific institutions of the country take part in the work of the
congress.
At the beginning of the congress, the National Anthem of the
Republic of Azerbaijan was played by the children's choir of the
Art Gymnasium of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. Then, at the
event, a minute of silence was observed to honour the memory of the
heroes who became martyrs in the name of territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan, as well as education workers who passed away since the
end of the previous congress.
Then a video clip "Heydar Aliyev - founder of national education
strategy", as well as a video clip on martyrs teachers who died in
the 44-day Patriotic War were shown.
Congratulatory message of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the Congress was
read out by Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department for Humanitarian
Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religion of the Presidential
Administration.
Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev
delivered a report at the event. The Minister talked of reforms and
projects implemented in the education sector in recent years.
Referring to the successful policy of national leader Heydar
Aliyev, the founder of Azerbaijan's education development strategy,
the Minister emphasised President Ilham Aliyev's attention and care
to the education sector.
In his speech, the Minister talked of the educational
infrastructure, educational institutions that have started
functioning in the territories liberated from occupation, as well
as other planned projects within the framework of the Great Return
Programme.
Emin Amrullayev spoke about the organisation of the educational
process during the pandemic, increasing the comprehensiveness of
pre-school education, introduction of competence content in general
education, creation of STEAM classes and centres, as well as
successes of Azerbaijani schoolchildren in international subject
Olympiads. Citing examples from the experience of developed
countries, the Minister emphasised that new approaches to the
calculation of teachers' salaries are currently used and presented
the dynamics of growth of monthly salaries.
Speaking about the role of educational student loans in ensuring
students' access to higher education, Emin Amrullayev stressed that
20 thousand people used educational loans in 2022-2023 academic
year, 26 thousand people in 2023-2024 academic year.
Reminding that the XVI Congress of Teachers of Azerbaijan
coincided with the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", Chairman of the Science
and Education Committee of Milli Majlis Bakhtiyar Aliyev said the
event was significant in this context. Assessing the event as a
triumphal congress of teachers of Azerbaijan, Bakhtiyar Aliyev also
emphasised the importance of system reforms in the field of
education. The Committee Chairman added that the expenditures
allocated to the education sector have increased over the past 20
years, and noted that the legislative base in the education sector
has been strengthened.
Addressing the congress, President of the National Academy of
Sciences of Azerbaijan academician Isa Habibbeyli emphasised that
the most significant event of the last five years was the full
restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. Recalling that teachers
working in the territories liberated from occupation also take part
in the congress, Isa Habibbayli emphasised that this is the main
difference between this congress and previous ones.
The academician noted that raising a generation with new
knowledge and skills is the greatest achievement of independent
Azerbaijani science.
Speaking afterwards, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the
State Examination Centre Maleyka Abbaszadeh drew attention to the
statistics of examinations held in 2023. She said the result of all
reforms implemented in the education system depends on the
knowledge and skills, competence and personality of teachers.
Maleika Abbaszadeh emphasised the importance of improving
teaching methods and studying international best practices.
Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev noted in his speech that
in the rapidly changing world, educational programmes should be
constantly updated and new interactive methods should be more
widely used in education. According to Hafiz Pashayev, young people
should be provided with many options of educational direction and
institution. "The truth is that most of the responsibility for
learning lies with the students and the teacher can help them
realise this responsibility," he said.
Speaking at the congress, director of Mirza Ulugbey secondary
school No.1 named after Mirza Ulugbey in Fuzuli city Hajar
Mahmudova, history teacher of Barda secondary school No.7,
participant of the Patriotic War Jeyhun Asadov spoke about the
state's care for education and teachers, noted the steps taken to
raise the authority of teachers in the country and the level of
their professionalism, stressed that the introduction of teacher
certification and differentiated remuneration system increases
healthy competition and motivation among teachers, said Azerbaijani
teachers are always honoured by the state.
After the plenary session, the congress continued with panel
sessions on topics such as "National leader Heydar Aliyev and
education in Azerbaijan", "Great Return to the territories
liberated from occupation", "Azerbaijani language in the context of
new challenges", "Digitalisation, artificial intelligence and
transformation of education", "Modern approaches to the content of
general education", "Modern approaches to the management of general
education", "Professional education and skills for the future",
"Teacher training and priority issues", "Teacher training and
priority issues", "Education for the future", "Education for the
future" and "Education for the future".
The Congress will conclude its work on 16 December.
MENAFN16122023000195011045ID1107606111
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.