Defense Ministry Interested In Direct Contracts With UK Arms Manufacturers - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is interested in direct agreements with UK arms manufacturers and is ready to sign long-term contracts.

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov said this at a UK-Ukrainian defense industry conference, Ukrinform reports, citing the ministry's press service .

Umerov called on British defense companies to use Ukrainian conditions for transparent and effective cooperation, including the possibility of testing weaponry in combat and getting quick feedback from the military.

He emphasized that the goal of the Ministry of Defense for the next year is to localize arms production in Ukraine.

"We are interested in direct deals with British manufacturers and are ready to sign long-term contracts," the minister said.

Among other things, Umerov stressed

that the Defense Ministry's budget for the next year envisages UAH 255 billion for weapons, military equipment and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The challenge, he said, is not only the production and development of technologies, but also their scaling.

The Minister of Defense noted the contribution of the United Kingdom as one of the biggest partners and allies and thanked it for all the weapons provided, which allowed Ukraine to withstand the first days of Russian aggression and is now helping to liberate the territories occupied by the invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, at the Defense Industries Conference DFNC1: US Edition, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on joint weapons production and technical data exchange.

Photo: Ukraine's Defense Ministry