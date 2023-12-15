Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Current Transformer Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the current transformer market: ABB Ltd., CGS Instrument Transformers, Dalian Huayi Electric Power Electric Appliances Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fanox Electronic SL, FRER Srl Vle, General Electric Co., Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corp., IMA Spa, Littelfuse Inc., Megacon Group, Murugappa Group, PREMO SL, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group, Trench Ltd., VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

The Current Transformer Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 7.0% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend



The use of advanced technologies and processes in transformer manufacturing

is an emerging market trend.

The very sophisticated manufacturing processes result in the

production of high-quality electrical equipment like ABB instrument transformers, which are the next generation.

Similarly,

the APG process is subject to multiple casting parameters, such as temperature, pressure, and curing time. Such a

variable is posed by epoxy producers as a challenge for optimizing the production process in order to obtain a better product.

Challenge



The high cost of upgrading electricity distribution networks

hampers market growth.

Costs related to replacing transmission lines, distribution networks, energy delivery systems, substations digitization, and digital controls shall be included in the cost of upgrading smart grids.

Consequently,

huge initial capital investments are required for

power utilities and IPPs. Additionally,

power utilities are reluctant to upgrade their power grids to make them compatible with smart grid solutions.



Keg Segments:

The oil-immersed segment is significant during the forecast period. These

transformers are meant to be immersed into insulating oil for better insulation and cooling and

are widely applied in high voltage applications, e.g. to generate electricity, transmission, and distribution systems.

The medium voltage transformer market share is expected to surge to USD 3.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%.

The Gas Insulated Transformer Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 995.05 million.