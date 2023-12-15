AMD Unveils All-New Floor Pan With Cross Rail For 81-91 Chevy GMC C-Series Squarebody Trucks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) a.jpeg" width="300" height="284" alt="81-87 Chevy Truck Floor Pan b AMD" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

- Jason ChandlerGAINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Auto Metal Direct (AMD ), a leader in automotive restoration parts, is proud to announce the launch of its All-New Floor Pan with Cross Rail - Standard Low Hump 2WD for the 1981-1991 Chevy GMC C-Series Squarebody C10, C20, C30 Pickup Trucks. This innovative product is designed to provide truck enthusiasts and restorers with a superior solution for replacing rusted or damaged floors.Crafted using all-new tooling, the AMD Floor Pan Assembly is meticulously engineered to match the original specifications of the Chevy GMC C-Series Squarebody trucks. This commitment to authenticity ensures a seamless fit and restores the vehicle's floor to its factory condition. AMD goes the distance and includes the rear cross rail with each floor pan.The Standard Low Hump 2WD design is tailored specifically for models with the Low Hump Floor, addressing a common issue faced by owners and restorers of these classic trucks. The precision manufacturing process guarantees that each floor pan assembly aligns just like the original with existing components, making installation straightforward and efficient."The launch of our All-New Floor Pan Assembly represents AMD's dedication to providing high-quality, direct replacement parts for the Squarebody platform," said Jason Chandler, Marketing Director at AMD. "We understand the challenges of restoring vintage trucks, and our goal is to offer products that not only meet but exceed original equipment standards. This floor pan release brings us closer to offering every component you will need to build a cab from scratch."This new floor pan assembly is the result of extensive research and development, combined with AMD's commitment to using the finest materials. It offers enhanced durability and resistance to corrosion, ensuring that your restored truck stands the test of time.Available exclusively from Auto Metal Direct and its dealer network, this floor pan assembly is a game-changer for anyone looking to restore a 1981-1991 Chevy GMC C-Series Squarebody truck. It exemplifies AMD's dedication to preserving automotive history through quality and innovation.For more information about the All-New Floor Pan with Cross Rail - Standard Low Hump 2WD, or to place an order, please visit [AMD's Website] or contact your local AMD distributor.About Auto Metal DirectAuto Metal Direct (AMD) is a premier manufacturer of high-quality restoration parts for classic cars and trucks. Specializing in restoration parts, AMD offers a wide range of products designed to bring vintage vehicles back to their original glory. With a focus on precision, quality, and authenticity, AMD has become the trusted name in the classic truck restoration industry.

