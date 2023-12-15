MONGOLIAN DOMINANCE AT 2023 PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP WITH IHC ESPORTS CLINCHING VICTORY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONGOLIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The climactic culmination of 2023's PUBG MOBILE competitive season, the 2023 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) grand finals recently reached its thrilling conclusion. This prestigious event showcased the prowess of teams from around the globe, but it was Mongolia that asserted its dominance, with IHC Esports emerging as the champions.In a tournament filled with intense fights, strategic maneuvers, and heart-stopping moments, IHC Esports stood tall, claiming the coveted first place and a significant share of the staggering $3,000,000 USD prize pool. The final stage showcased the pinnacle of PUBG MOBILE Esports, bringing together the world's best teams to battle for supremacy. The cumulative earnings of Mongolia's teams at the championship comes to over $860,000 - more than half of the Grand Finals' total prize pool.IHC Esports, representing Mongolia, displayed unparalleled skill and determination throughout the tournament. Their journey to the top was marked by exceptional skill and hunger for victory. IHC Esports secured the championship with 32 placement points, 110 elimination points, and one impressive Chicken Dinner (WWCD). The team was able to secure $ 453,000 in winnings from the grand finals.Securing the second position was another formidable Mongolian team, Stalwart Esports (STE). With 55 placement points, 83 elimination points, and three WWCDs, STE showcased their resilience and consistency on the global stage. This remarkable performance marked a significant improvement from their 4th-place finish in the previous year's PMGC and earned them $ 263,000 from the prize pool.Adding an international flavor to the top ranks, the third-place spot was clinched by Alpha7 Esports, a Brazilian powerhouse. With 54 placement points, 77 elimination points, and two WWCDs, Alpha7 Esports demonstrated the diverse and competitive nature of PUBG MOBILE Esports on the global stage. A7 has consistently placed 3rd two years in a row at PMGC.The fourth-place position was secured by 4Merical Vibes, yet another Mongolian team making waves on the international scene. With 43 placement points, 84 elimination points, and two WWCDs, 4Merical Vibes showcased the depth of talent within Mongolia's Esports community and earned $ 144,000 at 2023 PMGC.Comparing this year's results to the previous PMGC in 2022, the progress made by Mongolian teams is undeniable. Stalwart Esports, having secured the 4th position in 2022, elevated their performance to reach the second position in 2023. IHC Esports, who claimed the 5th position in the previous year, made an astounding leap to clinch the championship this year.A noteworthy mention goes to 4Merical Vibes, a relatively new team that had a complete revamp in 2022 and has swiftly risen to prominence after steamrolling competition at the regional level. Their stellar performance in 2023 PMGC establishes them as a force to be reckoned with, not just within Mongolia but on the global Esports stage.As the Esports community reflects on the thrilling battles and unforgettable moments, Mongolia's triumph in the tournament stands out as a testament to the region's growing influence, with IHC Esports at the helm, Mongolia has etched its name in Esports history, and teams like Stalwart Esports and 4Merical Vibes are poised to continue their ascent in future competitions. The 2023 PMGC has set the stage for an exciting era in PUBG MOBILE Esports, and fans around the world eagerly await the next chapter in this thrilling saga.About PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube.

