Accor Signs Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre Scheduled To Open In 2028

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Accor, a world-leading hospitality Group boasting more than 1,000 properties located across Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, is pleased to announce its latest addition to the Mercure portfolio in India. Developed in collaboration with Compass Enterprise Private Limited, led by Dr. Ganni Bhaskara Rao, the property is strategically located on the city's main 100 Feet Road.



Rajahmundry stands out for its thriving industries and prominent bullion markets and is a significant Hindu pilgrimage destination. Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre is set to bring together a seamless fusion of authenticity and comfort across its 120 rooms. The hotel will elevate the dining experience with three unique Food and Beverage Outlets, complemented by an expansive 1,000 sqm Banqueting Facility for hosting grand events. Guests can indulge in holistic relaxation at the Fitness Centre and Spa, ensuring a memorable and rejuvenating stay.



Aniruddh Kumar, Vice President of Development, India & South Asia for Accor, promised an incomparable experience at Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre, stating, "This collaboration will enable us to contribute to Rajahmundry's economic and cultural section, providing a world-class destination that reflects the city's heritage and modern spirit. The opening of Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre marks another milestone in Accor's journey to redefine the hospitality landscape in India".



Dr. Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Chairman, Compass Enterprise Private Limited, part of GSL Group "Our family is proud to bring the first international branded hotel to this historical city. We are confident that Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre will set new standards in hospitality excellence,"



Mercure is a rare midscale brand that brings the strength of an international network with the promise of a genuinely local experience. Mercure hotels not only provide a guarantee of quality, but they also offer an immersive local experience, featuring unique interiors reflective of their regional culture, and filled with the personality, character, and individuality of the destinations in which each hotel resides. With locations in more than sixty countries around the world, Mercure is the ultimate place to discover, taste and share a truly enriching travel experience.



Accor currently operates 61 properties in India, under the Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and Ibis brands. The Group has a strong pipeline of 30 properties currently under development in India.



Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,500 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.





Inspired by Mercury, the Roman god of travelers, Mercure hotels offer so much more than a place to find comfort and sleep – they are a portal to discovery, a springboard to exploration. Since its founding in 1973, Mercure prides itself on offering high-quality standards with a true take on locality. Through its "Discover Local" program , Mercure welcomes guests – be it in Rio, Paris, Bangkok or any other destination globally – and instantly immerses them in a locally inspired atmosphere. Everything from the decorative design to our passion for local food and beverage discoveries is rooted in the unique features of each destination. Mercure hotels are conveniently located in city centers, by the sea or in the mountains, with more than 950 hotels in 60+ countries. Mercure is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

