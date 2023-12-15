Macsonik Software Is Delighted To Announce The Launch Of MBOX To PST Converter

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Jose, California DEC 14,2023- MacSonik Software is a prominent name among IT services. It provides a wide range of software for Cloud Migration, Email Backup, and File Conversion for Mac users. This time again, MacSonik Software has launched a premium MBOX to PST Converter for Mac software to ease the conversion of MBOX files into PST. It will be a top-notch utility among the users for its prominent features.

MacSonik Software is a trusted and one of the best software providers for File Conversion and Email backup for Mac users. It prominently deals with managing emails of different email clients on a Mac Operating System. These services ease the workload of users and help them to convert, migrate, and view emails of various email clients on a Mac OS. We are happy to add one more premium utility i.e., MBOX to PST Converter, to our File Management category. This product is a perfect solution to convert MBOX files into PST formats efficiently. The tool is reliable as well as secure, which will not only show a preview of the MBOX File but also work efficiently across all macOS and with 100% accuracy. It is capable of exporting MBOX files to EML, PDF, CSV, and many other image formats.



Special Features of MacSonik Software MBOX to PST Converter



The MBOX to PST Converter is embedded with many advanced features that make it a proficient tool. Some of them are:



It allows you to perform batch conversion of .mbox files.

This tool can migrate MBOX files to multiple email clients such as Gmail, Yahoo, Office365, Hotmail, etc.

Using this tool, you can remove duplicate emails from the selected MBOX files.

The tool supports all types of MBOX files such as MBX, MBS, and MSF.



These are the advanced features of the tool. There are many other features such as Define the Saving Location, Encrypt the Resultant PDF, etc.

Words by CEO

During the launch of MacSonik MBOX to PST Converter, our CEO Sonika Rawat addressed the“We are glad to announce the launch of the new MBOX to PST Converter which is developed with advanced features that enable users to use the tool more appropriately. It has a simple and interactive interface that will ease the conversion of MBOX files for users. Moreover, this tool will build strong trust for MacSonik Software services among users.”





About the Company

MacSonik Software is one of the popular software providing companies, known for its best professional tool that helps users with File Conversion, Cloud Migration Email backup, and many more such IT services. The company gained popularity by developing more advanced and flexible tools, followed by proper research. MacSonik Software has the best software developers.

Furthermore, the company ensures that tools can benefit both technical and non-technical users through its interactive GUI and provide 100% user satisfaction.



Company :-MacSonik Software

User :- MacSonik

Email :...

Phone :-+1 (615) 863-3404

Url :-