Tigo Energy Breaks Through 10 Million MLPE Devices Deployed Milestone

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced that an Arizona solar company has installed and commissioned the 10 millionth Tigo TS4 device. Serving as one of the 100,000+ solar installations using devices from the Tigo TS4 family, a solar system from independently owned, Arizona-based Sunny Energy is now home to the 10 millionth TS4 deployed. The milestone TS4 device provides rapid shutdown, module-level monitoring, and optimization for a residential installation in Tempe, Arizona. Since 2007, 3.5 GW of Tigo MLPE devices have been deployed across more than 100 countries on all seven continents, of which more than 1 GWh of daily solar production is monitored by Tigo Energy Intelligence .

Tigo TS4 products ensure that installers have the flexibility to deploy the industry's highest-wattage solar modules so they can offer their customers the most energy production per available rooftop space. Tigo TS4 products also reduce balance-of-system (BOS) and labor costs because of a no-bolt design and no need for additional ground wiring. Through the Tigo Enhanced program, Tigo customers and installers have the freedom to choose the right equipment for their solar projects through simple, plug-and-play pairing with inverters from major suppliers and Tigo Enhanced partners Chint Power Systems (CPS), Solectria, Sungrow, Solis, Canadian Solar, and Growatt.

“We have used Tigo optimizers and rapid shutdown devices since 2017, and now, their inverters,” said Joseph Cunningham, co-founder and director of operations at Sunny Energy.“The flexible design, using a mix of optimizers and rapid shutdown, is very helpful. When it comes to response to product support issues, Tigo blows the competition away."

As solar module power ratings rise and the demand for higher power density rises, the Tigo TS4 platform becomes a key building block for solar systems of all sizes. Tigo MLPE products give installers the freedom to choose their preferred inverters and modules and the flexibility of choosing from a combination of rapid shutdown, module-level monitoring, and optimization. As such, Tigo TS4 products significantly increase energy production by mitigating shading and the impact of module mismatch, provide first-responder safety with rapid shutdown, and enable system performance insights through module-level monitoring. Tigo provides tools for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar fleets to decrease operations and maintenance costs, enhance system performance, and improve the user experience for installers and asset owners.

“Surpassing the 10-million units deployed milestone is a point of pride, and we are grateful for the dedicated installers like Sunny Energy that share our commitment to delivering a high-quality solar experience to end users through a combination of solutions and services," said JD Dillon, chief marketing officer at Tigo Energy. "Tigo MLPE technology plays an important role not only for system safety with rapid shutdown and module-level monitoring but also by creating incremental value through optimization with Reclaimed Energy and comprehensive fleet management tools."

Tigo installers have access to the Green Glove service program , which provides a premium support experience for installers of commercial and industrial (C&I) as well as residential solar systems. The Green Glove program drives quality across the solar value chain with a set of formalized support engagements for Tigo installers before, during, and after the installation.

For more information about the Tigo TS4 product line, please visit tigoenergy .

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit .

