Mous Worth Rs 26,400 Cr Signed At Bihar Business Connect

The Bihar government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 38 companies at Bihar Business Connect 2023 on Wednesday, paving the way for a potential Rs 26,429 crore investment across its textile, leather, food processing, and general manufacturing sectors.

Significant investment pledges include 7,386.15 crore by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Patel Agri Industries Private Limited (Rs 5,230 crores), Indo-European Research and Healthcare Private Limited (Rs 2,000 crores), Dev India Project and Spray Engineering Devices Limited (Rs 1,600 crores), UltraTech Cement Limited (Rs 1,000 crores) and Spray Engineering Devices (Rs 800 crore).

Bihar Industries Minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth, in his keynote speech at the summit, reiterated the state's request to the Central government for the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Mahaseth emphasized the Nitish Kumar administration's commitment to facilitating their industrial ventures, assuring the delegates of unwavering support from the government.

He added, "With new policies, Bihar has changed. Join the new Bihar and enrich it. If industries grow in the state, the country will progress too. I once again request the Centre to create at least four SEZs in the state that will pave the way for fresh investment opportunities."

The minister claimed, "There is no doubt that investors are coming to Bihar. An increase in investments would take Bihar to the list of top 10 states in terms of industries in the next five years, and in the subsequent five years, Bihar will make it to the list of top five states in the country."

