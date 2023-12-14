PLP Logistics Partners With Freightsnap To Become The First 3PL To Offer Truly Affordable Dimensioner-Scale Technology To The LTL Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award-Winning Logistics Company Adds Innovations to Their Suite of Services to Help Manufacturers and Distributors Save Time and Money

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLP Logistics, a leading third-party logistics company known for providing manufacturers and distributors with innovative transportation solutions, is pleased to announce it has joined forces with FreightSnap, an industry leader in dimensioning technology. Customers and prospects will be presented with an automated dimensioner-scale solution to capture accurate weights and dimensions-and for the first time at a truly affordable cost. In an industry where calculation errors are costly, this combined dimensioner-scale technology has already been shown to:

Reduce labor from 6 minutes of manual measure/prep to less than 10 seconds.

Reduce billing exceptions and disputes by approximately 50% or more.

Enhance damage claim collection with dimensioner stat doc and photos.

Decrease time and increase likelihood of locating lost freight. Leverage negotiations with carriers using enhanced dimensioner data.

"As a former CFO, I advocate for technology that is cost-effective, alleviates time-consuming tasks, and demonstrates bottom-line results. Positive ROI for our new FreightSnap solution is generated in as little as 3 months,"

said Doug Russ, co-founder and CEO of PLP Logistics. "After our extraordinarily successful pilot program with one of our existing customers, offering this technology to all of our other cost-conscious customers felt right," he added.

As a 3PL that commonly engages with Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shippers, PLP Logistics knows that controlling shipping costs and reducing unexpected charges is critical to their customers' bottom line. The FreightSnap equipment and software work together to precisely measure packages and upload data to PLP's Transportation Management System (TMS), in turn creating more reliable quotes for shippers.

"We are eager to partner with PLP in this service innovation,"

said Mike Eichenberg from FreightSnap. "Our goal is to make dimensioning a cost-saving game-changer for all customers," he added.

ABOUT PLP LOGISTICS

PLP Logistics is a 3PL (Third-party logistics) company that uses modern shipping practices and technology to make freight shipping easy and affordable. The PLP Logistics team specializes in Less than Truckload (LTL) and Full Truckload (TL) shipping for B2B and B2C companies. With an experienced logistics team, PLP Logistics has proudly achieved up to an overall historical savings rate of 21% for their customers. PLP is an accomplished 6-time award winner of Inc. 5000. To learn more about PLP Logistics, please visit .

ABOUT FREIGHTSNAP

FreightSnap LLC, Lenexa, Kansas, is a worldwide leader in dimensioning solutions. Through their unique combination of modular design and cost-effective infrared component architectures, FreightSnap has changed the landscape of dimensioning from a luxury item to an affordable and essential tool. They are certified worldwide by all major regulatory agencies and relied upon, on a daily basis, by a list of US national businesses. These include LTL carriers, international freight forwarders, international airlines, ocean carriers, air freight handlers, 3PLs, and Fortune 500 manufacturers and distributors worldwide.

