Applus And Rohde & Schwarz Seamlessly Integrate Ecall Testing In EMC Test Environments

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Applus Laboratories and Rohde & Schwarz have successfully showcased the seamless integration of eCall testing in an electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test environment. The demonstration illustrated different eCall testing scenarios and capabilities in compliance with the UN ECE R10 standard, which regulates automobile-related EMC.



As part of the planned update to the UN ECE R10 standard, different eCall testing immunity scenarios had been developed to enhance the safety of drivers, passengers, and other road users. Compliance with UN ECE R10 is crucial for vehicles equipped with eCall systems and ensures the systems do not interfere with other electronic components in the vehicle and are not affected by external electromagnetic interference.



Applus Laboratories is the European market leader for EMC testing at both the component and vehicle levels, offering large, versatile EMC chambers dedicated to full-vehicle testing. The company approached Rohde & Schwarz to help with a demonstration of eCall testing in their EMC facilities. The demonstration utilized the R&S CMW500 cellular network emulator, along with the R&S CMW-KA09x eCall test software simulation and a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). The R&S CMW-KA09x eCall test software from Rohde & Schwarz supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G based emergency call systems and can be used to test eCall with Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G NR (Next Generation eCall or NG eCall). The software facilitates eCall compliance testing in line with the EU eCall, NG eCall, UN-R144 and other national standards. A real car was used to test an eCall system in an EMC hall. The main objective was to showcase different scenarios for integrating eCall testing capabilities in an EMC test environment by making accident emergency calls with a test vehicle without making false 112 calls.



During the demo, an immunity test was conducted in a radio anechoic chamber at Applus+ in Spain and radio interference was introduced. The test confirmed the feasibility and ease of establishing an emergency call between the automobile and simulated PSAP server with the R&S CMW500 eCall test solution. The minimum set of data (MSD) was successfully transmitted from the test vehicle to the R&S CMW500 without any data loss. Voice communication was established between the vehicle and the test solution with clear audio quality and the vehicle's received GNSS position was accurately transmitted.



Applus Laboratories used the successful demonstration in their EMC hall to effectively showcase eCall scenarios with the R&S PSAP system in a workshop. Attendees included the United Nations Informal Working Group on Electromagnetic Compatibility (IWG EMC) and community representatives from various countries, as well as vehicle manufacturers from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). The workshop was co-organized by Applus Idiada and Applus Laboratories. The participants were impressed the ease with which the R&S CMW500 handled the eCall test solution and being able to witness the full capabilities of eCall testing.



The collaboration between Applus Laboratories and Rohde & Schwarz not only demonstrated the seamless integration of eCall testing in EMC test environments but also highlighted the advancements in the safety and compatibility of vehicle eCall systems.









