Lava Launches New Smartphone With 50MP Dual AI Camera, Punch Hole Display

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Thursday launched a new smartphone -- Yuva 3 Pro, with a 50MP dual AI rear camera and punch hole display.
Priced at Rs 8,999, the Yuva 3 Pro is available in three colour variants -- Desert Gold, Forest Viridian and Meadow Purple across Lava's retail network and Lava e-store starting December 14.
"Yuva 3 Pro not only boasts the latest Glass Back Design but also offers a seamless user experience with stock Android 13, a promised upgrade to Android 14, and two-year security updates," Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.
"Additionally, the 50 MP Dual AI Camera transforms Yuva into a versatile all-in-one solution, aligning perfectly with the dynamic demands," he added.
The new smartphone comes loaded with features such as Premium AG glass back design with a side fingerprint sensor, 8+8(virtual) GB RAM + 128GB ROM for storing pictures, videos, and large files, bottom-firing speaker, 18W Fast Charging with Type-C USB Cable, stock Android 13 and face unlock feature for enhanced security, among others.
Yuva 3 Pro comes powered by a UNISOC T616 octa-core processor and a 5000 mAh battery for long-lasting usage.
For an unparalleled viewing experience, it has a 90Hz 16 (6) HD+ punch hole display. It also offers two years of security updates for its users.
