A huge portion of European Union residents are in doubt regarding the bloc's future expansion, with a lot witnessing no economic welfare to Ukraine's possible association, based on a poll happened for the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).



The study, conducted by Yougov as well as Datapraxis in six European Union nations (Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, and Romania) also published on Tuesday, discovered that 35percent of respondents are supporting the European Union coneffessing new countries immediately, where as 37 percent are against. The remaining percentage either in the unknown or are don’t care.



There is a clear variance in how the heart European Union nations as well as associated newcomers see possible enlargement. In Romania as well as Poland, 51 percent as well as 48 percent respectively, wish to see the bloc expanding, where as merely 28 percent of Germans as well as Austrians, also 27 percent of the French in favor of the concept. 53 percent of Austrians, 50 percent of Germans also 44 percent of the French against opening a spot for a new associate country to the bloc.



When it comes to accepting Ukraine, 37 percent of European Union residents think it should become an associate, where as 33 percent are opposed. Backing for Kiev’s admission is best in Denmark (50 percent) as well as Poland (47 percent). But Germans are disagreeing on the matter (37 percent for as 39 percent opposed), also the French (29 percent for as 35 percent opposed). In Austria, mostly (52 percent) against Ukraine’s admission.



A lot of European Union residents think that Ukraine’s association would have a bad impact on the bloc.



