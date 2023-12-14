BTC/USD Forecast: Sees Noise

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



BTC/USD traders experienced a choppy ride in the cryptocurrency market this week, with a significant dip on Monday followed by a modest recovery on Tuesday. The digital coin has been oscillating around the $40,000 mark, a level that holds both psychological significance and technical support from the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average .

Investors and traders are keeping a close eye on this $40,000 threshold, as its breach could signify a strong resurgence in Bitcoin's value. If Bitcoin manages to break through the recent trading range, it could mark the beginning of its next upward trajectory. In this scenario, we could see a move to the $47500 level.

In the current scenario, market participants can expect continued volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recently dipped below the overbought territory, catching the attention of technical traders. The RSI's movements often influence short-term trading decisions, and its current position suggests potential buying opportunities for those watching closely Bank Influence

The crypto market's fate in the coming days will be shaped by central banks and their monetary policies, which can have a significant impact on bond markets. A crucial indicator for Bitcoin's future performance is the movement of bond yields. If yields start to decline, it typically bodes well for Bitcoin, as it signals a favorable environment for cryptocurrency. Under these conditions, Bitcoin could make a strong push towards the $45,000 level and possibly reach as high as $47,500 over the longer term.

The $40,000 level remains a critical support level for Bitcoin, and its ability to stay above this mark is of utmost importance to many investors. A break below this level could lead to further downward pressure, potentially taking Bitcoin down to the $35,000 level.

Additionally, as we approach the holiday season, market liquidity may come into play. Historically, trading volumes tend to thin out during this time of year as many traders take time off for the holidays. This reduced liquidity can lead to more pronounced price swings and unexpected movements in the market.

In the end, Bitcoin's recent ups and downs highlight the market's inherent volatility. While the $40,000 level and the 20-Day EMA provide some support, market participants should remain cautious and monitor key technical indicators like the RSI. The interplay between central bank policies, bond yields, and holiday season will have a major impact on BTC in the short term.

