Qatari House In Darb Al Saai Gives Historical Overview

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari House, in its first inclusion in Darb Al Saai, gives a historical overview of the old heritage Qatari house by highlighting the lives of previous generations.

The Qatari House documents domestic life, as well as the courtyard (Al Hosh) of old Qatari homes. As it overlooks the rooms and kitchen distributed around it, the courtyard space was considered the center of family life in Qatari homes.

The Qatari House includes a museum that displays the clothes that the men and women wore at the time. It also includes old utensils and boxes that tell the stories of the previous generations.

The head of the Qatari House in Darb Al Saai Abdullah Al Ghanim stated that the house includes many heritage stories. It was designed in the old style to showcase the true domestic lifestyle of the past generations and the beginning of the 20th century in Qatar.

The Qatari House also documents Al Naqda craft which was done by the hands of Qatari mothers.