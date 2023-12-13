Half Of Amman Taxis Adjust Meters To New Tariff - Taxi Union

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Approximately 50 per cent of taxis in Amman have adjusted their metres to the new tariff up until Tuesday, according to the Transport Services and Taxi Owners Union.



Speaking with The Jordan Times on Wednesday, Vice President of the union, Mohammad Shehadeh explained the new tariff for the taxi metres.



During the day, the starting fee is 37 piasters, and the tariff based on distance is 26 piasters per one kilometre, while the waiting tariff is 26 piasters per 35 seconds, he said.



He added that the starting fee during night hours is 38 piasters, and 32 piasters are charged for every one kilometre, while the waiting tariff is 32 piasters per 35 seconds.



The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) had said in a statement last month that taxis in Amman will have a two-week period to adjust their metres, starting from November 26.



There are roughly 11,000 taxi cars in the capital, Amman, according to Shehadeh.



He noted that the two-week period previously announced for the adjustment of metres for taxis in Amman was extended for two more weeks until December 27.



This decision was agreed upon by the union and the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO), according to Shehadeh.



He said that taxis can adjust their metres at a station in the union's worksop 30 street in Ashrafieh.



He added that the JSMO also operates a Metrology Centre in Marka, which can validate six vehicles at once with a capacity of 500 taxi a day. This centre welcomes taxis between 8:00am and 8:00pm.