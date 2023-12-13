Palestine's Tourism Sector Expected To Lose 200 Million USD By Year-End Due To Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Dec 14 (NNN-WAFA) – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Rula Maayah, said yesterday that, Palestine's tourism industry is expected to lose 200 million U.S. dollars by the end of the year, under the impact of Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, she said that, the tourism sector has suffered an average daily loss of 2.5 million dollars, since the conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out on Oct 7.

She said, Palestine's tourism sector faced dire circumstances during this year's Christmas season, primarily in Gaza and the West Bank.

Bethlehem, a West Bank city that used to attract tourists during the Christmas season, appears desolate this winter, she said.– NNN-WAFA

