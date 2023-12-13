(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Module Market report has been added to the Technavio offering.

With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cellular m2m module market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 3.04 billion . The expansion of the Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Module Market is significantly driven by the adoption of M2M technology for remote patient monitoring, notably within the healthcare sector. Factors such as an aging population, extended life expectancy, and a rise in chronic illnesses contribute to the market's growth. Cellular M2M modules play a significant role in monitoring individuals with conditions like apnea, cardiac arrest, and diabetes by enabling seamless data transmission.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cellular M2M Module Market 2023-2027

In the Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Module Market, growing concerns regarding privacy and security present a significant challenge. As the Internet of Things (IoT) expands and more devices connect, ensuring the confidentiality of data transmitted through cellular M2M modules becomes prominent. With the proliferation of data collection, there is an increasing risk about data access and potential misuse. Consumers are demanding greater transparency and stricter privacy regulations. These concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the global cellular M2M module market.

The cellular M2M

module market has been segmented by Application (Smart utilities, Home appliances and consumer electronics, Manufacturing, and Others), Technology (4G, 3G, 2G, and CDMA), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).





The smart utilities segment is anticipated to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period.

This segment encompasses smart meters, smart grids, and intelligent building infrastructure. Smart grids refer to electrical grids integrated with computer intelligence and network functionalities, incorporating smart meters and renewable energy within this domain.

North America is projected to account for 41% of the global market's growth during the forecast period.

In North America, the cellular M2M module market is rapidly expanding, driven by increased demands for connected devices and the widespread growth of the IoT landscape. This market in North America is distinguished by the deployment of cellular modules across diverse sectors, including automotive, healthcare, retail, and utilities.

Key Companies in the cellular m2m module market:

Aeris Communications Inc., AT and T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Fibocom Wireless Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, InnoComm Mobile Technology Corp, KORE Group Holdings Inc., Multi Tech Systems Inc., Novotech Technologies Inc., Orange SA, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., Sunsea AIoT Technology Co. Ltd., Telit, Thales Group, u blox AG, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc and Lagercrantz Group AB.

