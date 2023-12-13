Assistant FM Discusses Cooperation With Luxembourg Diplomat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi discussed on Wednesday, with Director of Political Affairs at Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign Affairs Veronique Dockendorf, ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry conveyed the two sides' aspiration for more cooperation in all fields and international forums.

The statement also conveyed Luxembourg's congratulations to Kuwait on its membership in the Human Rights Council for the period between 2024 and 2027. (end)

