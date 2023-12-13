(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed, Paving Way for Dubai's Progress







Dubai – 13 December 2023: H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, paid a visit to the Hatta Customs Center. During the visit, he emphasized the importance of streamlining the movement of goods and travelers through the border crossing, highlighting its pivotal role for both Gulf travelers and land freight in supplying essential goods and food products to the local market.

Since the beginning of the year until the end of November, the center has dealt with 50,843 trucks loaded with goods. Due to the substantial tourist influx in Dubai this year, the number of vehicles processed by the center increased to 655,021 vehicles, along with 1,833 passenger buses during the same period.

During the visit, the Director General stressed the need to achieve optimal results by utilizing the advanced capabilities of inspection officers, supporting smart inspection devices, and enhancing these capabilities to improve the efficiency of inspection operations and expedite customs procedures. He also highlighted the necessity of opening an additional lane to expedite the movement of travelers during peak periods, especially given the high number of tourists visiting Dubai during the winter season for various events, including the Dubai Shopping Festival. He expressed satisfaction with the department's achievements in efficiently responding to the continuous increase in the number of trucks and vehicles, making the Hatta Border Center a key destination in Dubai for customer services, expediting transactions, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Humaid Mohammed, Director of the Inland Customs Centers Management, emphasized that the facilities provided to traders and trucks through the border align with Dubai Customs' strategic vision in supporting food security and boosting the tourism sector. This is achieved using the electronic system for customs transactions and the advanced devices for scanning containers and light vehicles with X-rays, in collaboration with the Technical Support Department at Dubai Customs. Notable goods transported by road through the center include vegetables and fruits, perfumes, electrical tools, electronics, food items, soft drinks, juices, dairy products, marble, ceramics, cars and engines, heavy machinery, and cement.