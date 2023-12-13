Swiss Lawmakers Want To Systematically Expel Foreign Spies

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Иностранных шпионов в Швейцарии попросят ((выйти вон))



The motion demands the expulsion of all foreign spies who endanger Switzerland's internal or external security, or its role as host state, and who cannot be prosecuted under criminal law.

"In espionage cases, members of the diplomatic corps often invoke their diplomatic immunity," said parliamentarian Nicolas Walder on behalf of the committee. He called for zero tolerance and the systematic expulsion of those involved.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russian espionage in Switzerland has increased. One in five Russian secret service officers in Europe is believed to be based in Switzerland, noted co-rapporteur Fabian Molina. This is due not only to the fact that Switzerland is a host state, but also to the lax practice of the Swiss governmentl, he added.

Likely reprisals

The right-wing Swiss People's Party and the centrist Radical-Liberal Party were opposed to the text. In their view, spies are already expelled from Switzerland when needed but with the delicacy that this requires.

Roland Büchel argued that this motion would mean that secret services in other countries would be less inclined to share information with Switzerland, which would have a negative impact on its security. And he warned against possible reprisals from Russians.

“Does it make sense to expel two spies with great fanfare and in return no longer receive any security-relevant information?” asked Büchel rhetorically.

The Federal Council wants to continue to examine each case individually, regardless of the outcome of the transaction.

