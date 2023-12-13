(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Parasoft Releases C/C++test 2023.2: Transforming C++ Development With Advanced Features

Complete support for

MISRA C++ 2023: Parasoft's C/C++test 2023.2 release strengthens its position as a leader by ensuring comprehensive adherence to MISRA C++ 2023.

C/C++test 2023.2 secures compliance and safety standards while solidifying Parasoft as the fastest-reacting vendor in the market, offering 179 critical guidelines for top-quality C++17 applications. C/C++test 2023.2 extends its support to a broader range of compilers and platforms, ensuring accessibility and versatility.

MONROVIA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Parasoft introduces the latest release of

C/C++test 2023.2 , a transformative tool in C++ development. This update enables developers with a suite of new features, enhancements, and compliance tools, reforming the software development life cycle. With Parasoft C/C++test 2023.2, users have a solution that provides assurance that their C++17 code compliant to MISRA C++ 2023. Parasoft continuously provides complete enforcement of safety and security coding standards, such as complete support for MISRA C++ 2023.

Complete MISRA C++ 2023 Support Empowers C++ Developers.

C/C++test 2023.2 introduces numerous enhancements. It guarantees complete support for MISRA C++ 2023, reflecting Parasoft's commitment to ensuring compliance and safety within C++17 code. The key updates include:



Complete support for

MISRA C++ 2023: Delivering 179 guidelines crucial for crafting high-quality C++17 applications. Parasoft's contribution to the development of MISRA C++ 2023 solidifies its position as the fastest-reacting vendor in the market.

Enhanced code quality:

The update introduces an improved stubbing framework that enables stubs for template functions, fostering early testing and simplifying fault injection.

Advanced analysis and reporting:

With updated compliance reporting in Parasoft DTP, users can seamlessly scan code, detect violations, and integrate automated quality gates into continuous integration pull requests. Extended Compiler Support:

Supporting a wide range of new compilers like IAR BX ARM, Qualcomm Hexagon, Tasking SmartCode, GNU GCC, and Clang across various platforms.

"Parasoft's latest release, C/C++test 2023.2, stands as a transformative force in C++ development, solidifying its leadership by offering complete support for MISRA C++ 2023. Our additional feature enhancements make this release a testament to Parasoft's dedication to providing solutions that elevate efficiency, compliance, and code quality in the dynamic landscape of C and C++ development," said Igor Kirilenko chief product officer at Parasoft.

Customers leveraging C/C++test 2023.2 experience advantages in the software development life cycle. Achieving compliance with MISRA C++ 2023 standards ensures enhanced reliability, safety, and security in C++ development, aligning with the latest benchmarks. The update introduces enhanced rule accuracy, minimizing false alarms, and refining CERT and AUTOSAR C++ checkers, leading to streamlined analysis and cleaner, more efficient codebases. With an upgraded EDG parser to version 6.5, teams encounter fewer parsing issues in modern C++, significantly reducing analysis failures. Other benefits include:



Code coverage for

constexpr functions: A seamless collection of metrics from constexpr code execution minimizes the risk of missing untested code in compliance processes.

Expanded stubbing framework:

Enhanced stubs for previously unsupported scenarios, elevating test case stability and efficiency.

VS Code extension enhancements:

Improved static analysis result presentation allows developers to focus on critical issues efficiently. Streamlined violation suppression:

A new comment format enables suppression of unwanted violations without compromising code readability.

"MISRA", "MISRA C" and the triangle logo are registered trademarks of The MISRA Consortium Limited. ©The MISRA Consortium Limited, 2021. All rights reserved.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver high-quality software with its AI-powered software testing platform and automated test solutions. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's proven technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award-winning reporting and analytics dashboard provides a centralized view of quality, enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives-security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

