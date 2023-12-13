Global Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas) Market Forecast 2023-2032 Unveils Market Size, Drivers, And Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Forecast 2023-2032 Unveils Market Size, Drivers, Trends, and Competitor Insights.

The Business Research Company's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2023

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is anticipated to achieve a size of $189.52 billion by 2027, with an 18.2% CAGR, according to TBRC's Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2023.

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is expanding due to the increased adoption of cloud services, offering benefits across various industry verticals. North America is projected to dominate the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market share. Key players in the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), VMware Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google Inc., Cisco System Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Red Hat Inc., ProfitBrick, RedcentricPLC., Savvis, Tencent, Dell, EMC Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market Segments

.By Deployment Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

.By Application: Managed Hosting, Storage As A Service, Disaster Recovery As A Service And Backup, Compute As A Service (CaaS), Network As A Service (NaaS), Content Delivery Services, High-Performance Computing As A Service (HPcaaS)

.By End User: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

.By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Education, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other Industry Verticals

.By Operation: Rechargeable, Non-Rechargeable

.By Geography: The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a cloud-based computing service that provides enterprises with lease servers for remote computing and storage applications.

