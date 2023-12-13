3D Print Car Market Size To Surpass USD 11.24 Billion By 2030, At A 17.6% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Print Car Market

3D Print Car Market Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Emerging Technologies, CAGR Status, Industry Demand, Global Competitors and Future Scope

- Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 3D Print Car Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy,“3D Print Car Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Concept Cars) Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Cars, Stereolithography (SLA) Cars, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Cars, PolyJet Cars) Application (Prototyping and Concept Development, Custom and Low-Volume Production, Spare Parts and Aftermarket Materials, Interior and Exterior Materials, Structural Materials, Functional Materials, Lightweight Materials, Racing and Motorsports) Material (Plastic-Based Cars, Metal-Based Cars) and Region, Global Trends and forecast from 2023 to 2030”, The Global 3D Print Car Market Is Anticipated to Grow From USD 3.61 Billion In 2023 to USD 11.24 Billion By 2030, at A Cagr Of 17.6 % During The Forecast Period

3D Print Car report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Local Motors, Divergent 3D, XEV, LM Industries, Czinger, R&D Tax Savers, Sculpteo, Optomec, Stratasys, Materialise, HP Inc., Carbon, EOS and Markforged

Industry Development:

In May 2022, Renishaw launched a new range of RenAM 500 3D printing machinery. The RenAM 500S Flex which is a single laser 3D printing machine and the RenAM 500Q Flex, which is a four-laser 3D printing machine. Both the systems featured a simplified powder handling system, which is suited for research and development (R&D), pre-production or bureau environments.

In February 2022, 3D Systems added extrusion technology to its solution portfolio with the acquisition of Titan Additive LLC, a market leader in polymer extrusion technology. This will broaden the range for its customers.

In May 2021, Materialise announced its qualification by Airbus to manufacture flight-ready parts using laser sintering technology. The material used in the process, produced by EOS, is a flame-retardant polyamide (PA 2241 FR). With this development, Materialise and EOS became the first suppliers to be qualified by Airbus to produce laser sintered parts under the Airbus Process Specification AIPS 03-07-022

In April 2021, Stratasys announced the introduction of three new 3D printers - Origin One, H350, and F770. The three printers find their use in various industries, including automobile

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

✔ The 3D Print Car Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2030) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

✔ The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

✔ Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2030.

✔ The 3D Print Car Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

✔ The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the 3D Print Car market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

✔ 3D Print Car Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the 3D Print Car Market, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, 3D Print Car market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key 3D Print Car dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced 3D Print Car Market report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Segments Covered in the Report



3D Print Car Market by Vehicle Type 2020-2030, USD Billion, (Thousand Units)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Concept Cars

3D Print Car Market by Technology 2020-2030, USD Billion, (Thousand Units)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Cars

Stereolithography (SLA) Cars

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Cars

PolyJet Cars

3D Print Car Market by Material 2020-2030, USD Billion, (Thousand Units)

Plastic-Based Cars

Metal-Based Cars

3D Print Car Market by Application 2020-2030, USD Billion, (Thousand Units)

Prototyping and Concept Development

Custom and Low-Volume Production

Spare Parts and Aftermarket Materials

Interior and Exterior Materials

Structural Materials

Functional Materials

Lightweight Materials

Racing and Motorsports

Regional Analysis

The 3D Print Car market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

North America is estimated to be the largest market in 2022

Due to the region's hundreds of automakers and ongoing technological breakthroughs in the industry, North America is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global 3D printing market in 2022. The 3D printing market is predicted to grow at the quickest rate in Europe, where it is predicted to take the lead. This is mostly because top automakers use additive manufacturing extensively for research and development projects like fixtures and prototyping. The primary driver behind the use of 3D printing in research and development is the technology's affordability. For best use, 3D printer-printed polymers can be recycled.

The market for automotive 3D printing in North America is anticipated to be dominated by the US. There is a large market for 3D-printed parts since the US produces a lot of internal combustion engines (ICE) and is developing electric vehicles at a quick pace. The market for 3D printing plastic is predicted to be led by the US. The primary cause of this is the hundreds of automakers who call for plastic additive manufacturing technology for their R&D and parts like dashboards, exterior components, and interior trims.

