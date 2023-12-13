Textile Mills In South India Decide To Suspend Operations For 1 Week To Navigate Challenges

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 13 (KNN) Textile mills spanning Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have come together and agreed for a strategic one-week suspension of production operations, reported Apparel Resources.

This collective action follows the AP Textile Mills Association's recent appeal to the State Government for urgent support to fortify the textile industry.

Over six mills have already shut and others and on the edge of closure, with nearly 100 mills in the region face financial strain, struggling to meet obligations and loan repayments, reported Apparel Resources.

During the course of 1 week of suspension of operation the textile mills will recalibrate strategies amidst prevailing economic uncertainties.

The week-long hiatus also serves as an opportunity for stakeholders to re-evaluate market conditions, streamline production processes, and fortify the overall resilience of the textile sector. Industry insiders anticipate this strategic pause to equip mills to navigate current challenges more effectively, ensuring sustained viability in the long term.

Specifically, AP textile mills are urging for the immediate release of Rs 1500 crore in subsidies and an electricity subsidy concession of Rs 2/- per unit, aligned with provisions in Telangana.

While this proactive measure may entail short-term disruptions, it underscores the textile mills' proactive stance to improve operations and bolster the industry's adaptability amid evolving economic landscapes. This temporary production halt mirrors a broader industry response, highlighting the imperative for strategic planning and resilience within the textile sector.

(KNN Bureau)