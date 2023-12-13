Twin Sisters Alina, Aline Make Debut With ‘Atal’; Call It ‘Wonderful Experience’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) The twin sisters Alina and Aline Jaiswal, who are playing pivotal roles in the show 'Atal' have opened up on their characters and the shooting experience.

The show revolves around the untold childhood stories of the late Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vyom Thakkar plays the young Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Alina and Aline play Urmila and Kamla in the Vajpayee family.

Playing pivotal roles as the youngest members of the Vajpayee family, their characters hold significant importance within the storyline, especially in the endearing relationship they share with the young Atal.

Sharing her excitement about playing Urmila Bihari Vajpayee, Alina said: "I am happy to be a part of this show and working with my sister and other cast members. Shooting with my twin sister has been a wonderful experience as I essay the role of an on-screen sister to my real-life sister.”

“We have a lot of fun together, and the atmosphere is quite lively with her around. Apart from her, I also particularly enjoy working with Vyom (Atal) and my on-screen mother, Neha Joshi, who also helps me a lot,” added Alina.

Talking about her role as Kamla Bihari Vajpayee, Aline shared: "I am happy to be a part of this show with my twin sister. After wrapping up our school, Alina and I head straight for the shoot.”

“The entire team on set provides tremendous support, especially our director. Alina and I urge the audience to shower their love and support for our characters. I want to thank the makers for this wonderful opportunity,” added Aline.

The show airs on &TV.

