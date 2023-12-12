BYD Highlights Leadership In Sustainable Solutions At COP28

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



BYD's participation at COP28 displays global sustainability leadership

BYD showcased a decade-long commitment to Belt & Road sustainability at COP28. BYD's innovative ecological projects, Zero-Carbon Industrial Campus, SkyRail, and SkyShuttle gained recognition.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)– BYD, the world's leading manufacturer in new energy vehicles (NEVs) and power batteries, showcased its impactful contributions to sustainable development at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE, held from November 30 to December 12. This year's conference, themed“Unite, Act, Deliver”, keeps focusing on fostering international collaboration to address urgent climate change challenges.

On December 8, Michael Shu, Managing Director of BYD Europe, attended the conference and delivered a compelling speech at the China Pavilion's side event, shedding light on green practices under China's Belt and Road Initiative. Drawing on BYD's extensive experience in actively contributing to the initiative, Michael Shu shared insights on fostering sustainable development for new energy technology companies along the Belt and Road.

Emphasizing BYD's integral role in shaping a sustainable future, Michael Shu stated,“A decade ago, in response to the Initiative, BYD embraced an open and collaborative approach, gradually expanding its presence along the route. Our transformative journey, evolving from global product and technology outreach to leading the shift towards green energy, vividly illustrates our unwavering commitment to cultivating economic growth and employment in the Belt and Road regions.”

As a consistent champion of ecological innovation, BYD actively upholds climate commitments through green solutions and tangible actions. In a groundbreaking move last year, BYD became the world's first automaker to cease combustion engine vehicle production, spearheading a revolutionary shift in the industry. BYD's unique advantages in the new energy sector were further demonstrated by establishing the first Zero-Carbon Industrial Campus for a Chinese automotive brand at its global headquarters in Shenzhen. Recognition of BYD's Zero-Carbon Industrial Campus, SkyRail, and SkyShuttle among Shenzhen's top ten exemplary low-carbon initiatives at the China Pavilion's Shenzhen Session on December 5 underscores the company's leadership in sustainable practices.

During COP28, BYD also officially announced a collaboration with the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), targeting to jointly drive electric mobility and energy transformation processes across the 27 member countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. This strategic initiative reaffirmed BYD's commitment to propelling global green transformation.

Additionally, BYD's full electric products, including BYD HAN, BYD ATTO 3, and pure electric buses, provided carbon-free transportation services throughout the conference at Expo City Dubai, aligning with COP28's zero-carbon transportation goals.

Looking ahead, BYD remains steadfast in its vision to Cool the Earth by 1°C, continuing to play a pivotal role as a global leader in new energy vehicles. The company will persist in employing forward-thinking strategies and innovative technologies to lead the global new energy vehicle industry, unwavering in its commitment to contributing even more to global sustainable economic development and environmental protection.

About BYD:

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto:

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, DM-i Super Hybrid Technology, e Platform 3.0, CTB Technology, e4 Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and DMO super hybrid system. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 10 years in a row.