Robin Lynch Opens Her Debut Exhibition At Now Gallery

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

London-based Irish-born menswear designer Robin Lynch has been awarded the Now Gallery 2023 Fashion Commission award, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

The designer opened her first exhibition at a gallery on London's Greenwich Peninsula. The exhibition "Greetings from Ireland" is open at the Now Gallery in London until February 25, 2024, and is dedicated to the creative process behind the Robyn Lynch brand, paying tribute to Lynch's Irish roots in the humorous style that made her brand famous.

The designer is known for the fact that her brand weaves Irish identity and cultural narratives into its collections, often evoking pleasant nostalgic memories of childhood on the outskirts of Dublin in the pre-social era. "Greetings from Ireland" reveals the intensive process of research, design and documentation behind the scenes of her eponymous label, showing those who helped shape the brand.

"For our 2023 fashion commission, we were looking for stories and processes, and how they intertwine. After meeting Robin, we learned about the careful documentation of her practice through images and videos. She has made dozens of films about the people who helped her along the way, especially those who worked in the industrial complex where her father works," Jemima Burrill, curator of Now Gallery, said in a statement.

"This is the essence of how fashion begins, with a strong will and a lot of help. We're really excited to see her filling the gallery with a humorous as well as thoughtful Irish take on what it means to be a fashion designer in 2023."