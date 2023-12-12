Robin Lynch Opens Her Debut Exhibition At Now Gallery

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
London-based Irish-born menswear designer Robin Lynch has been
awarded the Now Gallery 2023 Fashion Commission award, Azernews reports, citing International Media
Outlets.
The designer opened her first exhibition at a gallery on
London's Greenwich Peninsula. The exhibition "Greetings from
Ireland" is open at the Now Gallery in London until February 25,
2024, and is dedicated to the creative process behind the Robyn
Lynch brand, paying tribute to Lynch's Irish roots in the humorous
style that made her brand famous.
The designer is known for the fact that her brand weaves Irish
identity and cultural narratives into its collections, often
evoking pleasant nostalgic memories of childhood on the outskirts
of Dublin in the pre-social era. "Greetings from Ireland" reveals
the intensive process of research, design and documentation behind
the scenes of her eponymous label, showing those who helped shape
the brand.
"For our 2023 fashion commission, we were looking for stories
and processes, and how they intertwine. After meeting Robin, we
learned about the careful documentation of her practice through
images and videos. She has made dozens of films about the people
who helped her along the way, especially those who worked in the
industrial complex where her father works," Jemima Burrill, curator
of Now Gallery, said in a statement.
"This is the essence of how fashion begins, with a strong will
and a lot of help. We're really excited to see her filling the
gallery with a humorous as well as thoughtful Irish take on what it
means to be a fashion designer in 2023."
