Canada Hydropower Industry Report 2023-2035 Featuring Ontario Power Generation, Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board, Hydro-Quebec, Hydro One, And BC Hydro

This comprehensive report delves into the vibrant landscape of Canada's hydropower market, offering valuable insights and projections. It covers a broad scope of research, starting with a brief but essential introduction to global carbon emissions and primary energy consumption trends.

The focal points of the report include an in-depth overview of Canada's hydropower sector, spanning installed capacity trends from 2010 to 2035, generation trends during the same period, and a breakdown of installed capacity by various power sources.

Moreover, the report provides a detailed examination of Canada's hydropower market, highlighting installed capacity and generation trends, and spotlighting major active and upcoming hydropower projects that promise to shape the industry's future. A meticulous deal analysis of the country's hydropower market is also included, offering insights into transaction dynamics and their impact.

Additionally, the report offers snapshots of key market participants, shedding light on the contributions and strategies of major players within the Canadian hydropower landscape. This report is an invaluable resource for stakeholders, investors, and industry enthusiasts seeking a comprehensive understanding of Canada's burgeoning hydropower market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2022

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2022

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Power Market, Canada

2.1 Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035



Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035

Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Capacity Share by Source, 2022 and 2035

Power Market, Canada, Capacity Addition by Source, 2023-2035 Power Market, Canada, Capacity Growth by Source, 2022-2035

2.2 Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2035



Power Market, Canada, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035 Power Market, Canada, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2022-2035

3. Hydropower Market, Canada

3.1 Hydropower Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

Hydropower Market, Canada, Cumulative Capacity by Type, 2010-2035

3.2 Hydropower Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2035

Hydropower Market, Canada, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2035

3.3 Hydropower Market, Canada, Market Size, 2010-2030

3.4 Hydropower Market, Canada, Power Plants



Hydropower Market, Canada, Major Active Plants

Hydropower Market, Canada, Upcoming Plants Hydropower Market, Canada, Major Plants Under Construction

3.5 Hydropower Market, Canada, Deal Analysis, 2022



Hydropower Market, Canada, Deal Volume and Deal Value, 2010-2022 Hydropower Market, Canada, Split by Deal Type, 2022

4. Hydropower Policy, Canada

4.1 Hydropower Policy, Canada, Overview



Net Metering Clean Energy Strategy

5. Hydropower Market, Canada, Company Profiles

5.1 Ontario Power Generation Inc



Ontario Power Generation Inc - Company Overview

Ontario Power Generation Inc - Business Description

Ontario Power Generation Inc - SWOT Analysis

Ontario Power Generation Inc - Major Products and Services Ontario Power Generation Inc - Head Office

5.2 Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board



Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Company Overview

Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Business Description

Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - SWOT Analysis

Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Major Products and Services Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Head Office

5.3 Hydro-Quebec



Hydro-Quebec - Company Overview

Hydro-Quebec - Business Description

Hydro-Quebec - SWOT Analysis

Hydro-Quebec - Major Products and Services Hydro-Quebec - Head Office

5.4 Hydro One Ltd



Hydro One Ltd - Company Overview

Hydro One Ltd - Business Description

Hydro One Ltd - SWOT Analysis

Hydro One Ltd - Major Products and Services Hydro One Ltd - Head Office

5.5 BC Hydro



BC Hydro - Company Overview

BC Hydro - Business Description

BC Hydro - SWOT Analysis

BC Hydro - Major Products and Services BC Hydro - Head Office

