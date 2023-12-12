LAGO Innovation Fund Provides Growth Capital For Dextall: Transforming Sustainable, Affordable Building Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo courtesy of Dextall

Emerging Startup Dextall Creates Sustainable Prefabricated Building Design & Construction Solutions

- Heather LaFreniere, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of LAGOCHICAGO, IL, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LAGO Innovation Fund (LAGO), supporting high-growth startups with custom term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments, announces that they have facilitated a round of growth capital for Dextall , a fast-growing startup seeking to transform the standards of building design and development, while addressing environmental and affordable housing challenges with its pre-fabricated exterior wall system. The company's innovation is centered around Dextall Studio , its proprietary software platform that integrates design and construction, significantly reduces project timelines, offers numerous benefits including cost savings, sustainability and a more efficient building process overall.“We're always excited to engage with startups and emerging companies that are making both an environmental and socio-economic impact,” said Heather LaFreniere, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LAGO.“We're pleased to provide Dextall with a timely round of growth capital to help the expansion of their business.”Dextall aims to help accelerate the decarbonization of the environment by providing affordable and efficient solutions in sustainable building – and importantly, making sustainable practices accessible to all with real, everyday applications. Its innovative panelized wall system helps increase value for property owners and developers with favorable NOI, reduced carrying costs and low-maintenance, durable and resilient building solutions.“We're excited by the soaring demand for our products, and with the recent capital infusion from LAGO, we're set to expand our growth plans in the upcoming year, prioritizing initiatives in areas crucial to our development,” says Aurimas Sabulis, Founder and CEO at Dextall.“We really appreciate working with the LAGO team, as they understand our company's needs and helped us in this next phase of growth.”About LAGO Innovation FundLAGO Innovation Fund, part of LAGO Asset Management, supports growth by delivering customized term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments to founders and investors of high-growth disruptive companies. Through its experienced team with expertise in private credit, alternative lending and venture debt capital, LAGO specializes in providing capital, typically from $3-$30MM to fuel the growth of emerging leaders in a wide range of sectors including XaaS, Mobility, AI, Climate Tech, Health + Wellness, Space Tech and E-Commerce. The company acts as a partner to structure founder-friendly investments that provide incremental, longer-term investable capital to drive market penetration and ultimately the value of your business. To learn more, visit LAGO Innovation Fund and follow us on LinkedIn.About DextallFounded in 2022, Dextall is an emerging startup with a team of industry professionals in engineering, technology and innovation in the sustainable architecture and commercial construction space. Through automation, cost optimization and transparent business practices, Dextall is on a mission to provide the most sustainable, efficient and affordable building solutions with a focus on creating long-term economic, social, and environmental value for clients. The team is working to set a new norm in the construction industry to build better, more efficient and affordable buildings for communities everywhere. For more information visit Dextall and follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Dextall Panel Installation for New Construction