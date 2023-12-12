Candidate Skills Assessment Market To Reach $7.4 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rise in need for efficiency and transparency in hiring process, surge in adoption of pre-employment screening test, and increase in internet users are significant factors that drive the growth of candidate skills assessment market. NEW CASTLE, Del., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,

"Candidate Skills Assessment

Market

by Component (Software and Service), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Product type [Aptitude/Psychometric Test, Personality Test, Leadership Assessments/testing (including 360 Assessments), and Others], End-User (Corporate, and Education), and Process (Diagnosis and Assessment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032" According to the report, the global candidate skills assessment industry generated $2.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $7.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a

CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The key factors such as rise in need for efficiency and transparency in hiring process, surge in adoption of pre-employment screening test and increase in internet users are driving the growth of candidate skills assessment market. Furthermore, lack of security standards and high cost are key factors hampering the growth of candidate skills assessment market. Moreover, technological advancement in pre-employment assessment services is providing an opportunity for candidate skills assessment market growth during the forecast period. Download Sample Pages:

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.3 Billion Market Size in 2032 $7.4 Billion CAGR 12.6

% No. of Pages in Report 463 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Product type, End-User, Process and Region. Drivers Rise in need for efficiency and transparency in hiring process. Surge in adoption of pre-employment screening test. Increase in internet users. Opportunities Technological advancement in pre-employment assessment services Restraints Lack of security standards and high cost.

Buy this Complete Report (463 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:





COVID-19 Scenario



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the candidate skills assessment market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for candidate skills assessment software was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the candidate skills assessment market.

The software segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two third of the global candidate skills assessment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the large number of candidate skills assessment software providers available in the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the growing demand for skills assessment service and gradually increasing candidate skills assessment service providers.

The on-premise segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of share in the global candidate skills assessment market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the large use of on-premise candidate skills assessment software used by companies. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the increasing movement of skills assessment-based software from on-premise environment to cloud environment.

The aptitude/psychometric segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By product type, the aptitude/psychometric segment held the largest share in 2022, thus contributing to more than two-fifths of share in the candidate skills assessment market. This is attributed to the high use of aptitude/psychometric test in corporate, education, and government sectors to judge the candidates. However, the leadership assessment/testing (including 360 assessments) segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 17.2 % from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing shift toward entire personality assessment of candidate apart from their knowledge and aptitude, in order to judge whether the candidate has leadership ability or not, he is mentally able or not to survive the difficult situations.

The corporate segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end use, corporate segment held the largest share in 2022, thus contributing to more than two thirds of share in the candidate skills assessment market.

This is attributed to the large use skills assessment test by the corporate sector for hiring candidates. However, the education sector is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing digitalization and increasing curiosity among young generation to discover various educating and source-full applications to educate themselves.

The assessment segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By process, the assessment segment held the largest market share in 2022, thus contributing to nearly three fourths of share in the candidate skills assessment market. This is attributed to the high use of assessment process to analyze and select the candidates for different jobs based on their abilities and skills. However, the diagnosis segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for problem solving techniques in the real-time situation.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global candidate skills assessment market revenue, in the region. This is attributed to the increasing rise of competition between service providers. In addition, key players in the region are providing more security for data by ensuring quick access and greater outreach. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the large number of technological start-ups and large investment of IT companies growing in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying:



Leading Market Players: -



The Predictive Index.

HighMatch

Mercer Mettl Assessments

eSkill

Devskiller

HackerRank

iMocha

Kandio

Athena Assessment Inc. HireVue

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global candidate skills assessment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:



Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Robot Operating System Market Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2032

Travel and Expense Management Software Market Expected to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2032

Network Management Market Expected to Reach $25.3 Billion by 2032

Content Marketing Market Expected to Reach $1956.4 Billion by 2032

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Expected to Reach $50.5 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]



Logo:

SOURCE Allied Market Research