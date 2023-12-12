Fugo Unveils On-Premise TV Dashboards - A Solution For Securely Sharing Business Data At Scale On Workplace TV Screens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Fugo customer Struers relies on Fugo's TV Dashboard software to share data with their deskless workforce
TV Dashboards represent a democratic approach to getting critical data in front of your workforce at scale
Fugo introduces On-Premise TV Dashboards, ensuring secure transmission of self-hosted dashboards, reports, and business applications on workplace TV screens.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fugo, an emerging name in the digital signage landscape, today unveils the launch of a new feature - On-Premise TV Dashboards. This feature builds on their cloud-hosted TV Dashboard solution launched in 2021, but caters to the requirements of organizations looking for an equally secure, yet simple solution for sharing self-hosted data at scale among their workforce.
The emergence of cloud-based digital signage software has offered plenty of avenues for getting company data onto the 'big' screens. However, with many businesses yet to fully embrace cloud migration or seeking on-premise data-sharing alternatives, Fugo recognized the need for a tool that was easy to use & would satisfy vigilant enterprise IT admins.
On-Premise TV Dashboards builds on Fugo's commitment to simplicity and user experience, presenting a user-friendly management system for sharing locally hosted dashboard data on TV screens. It's introduced as an alternative for organizations whose priority for data control & sovereignty, regulatory compliance, or cultural resistance have slowed their pace of cloud adoption.
Fugo's founder & CTO Zuka Kakabadze shares:
"We're genuinely excited to expand our reach to businesses that are navigating the on-premise and hybrid landscapes. While we're firm believers in the long-term benefits of cloud migration, we understand that some users have unique needs that are currently best addressed with on-premise solutions. It's all about finding that sweet spot and meeting our users where they are in their digital transformation journeys. Fugo is here to be a flexible and supportive partner every step of the way."
In the last decade, corporate digital signage has become increasingly pivotal in driving digital transformation within organizations, enabling real-time data visualization and internal collaboration. With Fugo's On-Premise TV Dashboards, businesses can empower their teams with timely, relevant data at the point of need, without any of it leaving a local network.
For inquiries and guidance on incorporating this feature into your organization's data-sharing strategy, contact the Fugo team
About Fugo:
Fugo is a powerful digital signage platform designed to weave TV screens into the fabric of your workplace communication strategy. Easily oversee and showcase content across screens, contributing to an overall more informed & engaged workforce. Whether it's displaying secure data feeds or animating dynamic digital noticeboards, Fugo empowers organizations to communicate with impact, leaving a more enduring impression than conventional emails and DMs.
