Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Collaborates With Noida Deaf Society To Empower Lives And Foster Inclusivity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2023: In a heartfelt association aimed at making a positive impact, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi has been working with Noida Deaf Society (NDS) since 2010. This initiative embodies their commitment to facilitate inclusivity and uplift the deaf community.



Noida Deaf Society, founded in 2005 by the visionary Ms. Ruma Roka, stands as an oasis of hope for deaf children and youth. With a pioneering spirit, NDS offers professional vocational training and skills development courses that are accessible to young individuals with hearing challenges, breaking barriers and using Indian sign language. This innovative approach has resulted in a nurturing environment, enabling them to access sustainable employment opportunities in various industries.



In the spirit of compassion and responsibility, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is humbled to invest time and financial resources in training the remarkable members of Noida Deaf Society. After their dedicated training, these young and exceptionally talented individuals are warmly welcomed into the Shangri-La family where they find more than just jobs; they discover a supportive community that fosters a profound sense of solidarity and independence. This alliance offers much more than career opportunities, giving meaning and purpose to their lives. Aligned with NDS's noble vision of integrating Deaf children and youth into society through top-grade education and skills development, this partnership is a ray of hope, guiding these young people to a future filled with possibilities and empowerment. Together with Noida Deaf Society, the hotel aims to be instrumental in nurturing dreams and paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.



Shangri-La Eros New Delhi has been working with NDS, since 2010 and hires students from every batch of those who have been trained in hospitality divisions (such as Concierge Services, Laundry, Housekeeping, food and beverage service, spa & salon, and Security), after which they commence an internship at the hotel.



As soon as our guests enter the hotel, they are warmly welcomed with a bright smile from our NDS colleague, Khusboo Verma. Devender Singh has a cheerful disposition as he ensures guests' luggage is brought in. Dheeraj Kumar and Shiv Kumar Sharma strive to make our visitors feel safe and secure, faithfully executing their duties in the security department. Sachin from our food and beverage division brings your in room order in style with his bright smile, In the Laundry division, Samrendra and Surinder meticulously carry out their daily tasks, delivering freshly laundered bedding to the rooms with precision. Lastly, our colleague Vijay, who can be found at Receiving, works hard to maintain the highest standards of hygiene while accepting daily deliveries.



The main intention for this noble alliance is to bring the hearing impaired to mainstream society and offer them a worthwhile means to sustain themselves. At Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, the Human Resources team and department heads understand incumbents' individual capabilities and assign them to the department that best suits their skills. The hotel has also developed an in-house course and is currently working on this project with the Noida Deaf Society, thus further helping to empower the hearing impaired to lead independent lives.



"We are honoured to be associated with the Noida Deaf Society, an organisation that is a guiding light for many young and inspiring individuals. At Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, we believe in the power of community and the strength of oneness. This affiliation is not just about providing employment, it's about fostering independence, instilling confidence, and nurturing dreams. Witnessing the resilience and talent of the individuals from the Noida Deaf Society has been a humbling experience for all of us. We are committed to supporting their journey towards self-reliance and are inspired by their determination. Together, we aim to create a world where every voice is heard and every dream is within reach," says Mr. Abhishek Sadhoo, General Manager, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi.



Noida Deaf Society's accomplishments stand as a beacon of inspiration, adorned with prestigious accolades such as the Rashtra Bhushan Award, The Soch India Award and the Shell Helen Keller Award, among others. Moreover, their union with esteemed brands like JW Marriott, The Leela Palaces and Hotels, The Lalit, Radisson and Fairmont hotels and resorts highlights the profound impact they have made in empowering and employing young people with hearing impairments. This echoes the heart-warming stories of triumph over challenges, emphasising the importance of inclusivity and equality. Noida Deaf Society's exceptional journey serves as a reminder that willpower and faith can create transformative changes in the lives of many.



Shangri-La Eros New Delhi and Noida Deaf Society unite in a profound commitment to social responsibility. This partnership stands as a testament to the dedication of giving back to society, nurturing growth and creating a meaningful impact. Together, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi and Noida Deaf Society embark on a journey to craft a world where opportunities are boundless and accessible to everyone, irrespective of their hearing abilities. This reaffirms the firm belief that every individual deserves not only a fair chance but also the opportunity to shine, thus lighting the path towards a more inclusive and benevolent society.





About Shangri-La:



Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.



Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.



About Shangri-La Circle



Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Group's portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities and family experiences.

Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Tvisha Gulati

Email :...

Other articles by Shangri-La