KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 67 Cents To USD 79.49 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait oil price rose 67 cents to USD 79.49 per barrel on Monday, as opposed to USD 78.82 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday. In international markets, Brent crude went up by 19 cents to USD 76.03 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate rose nine cents to USD 71.32 pb. (end) km

