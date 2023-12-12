Passionpreneur Publishing Proudly Announces That Abboud Bejjani Has Started The Journey Of Becoming A Published Author.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 11, 2023

-

About The Book

Embark on a transformative journey to personal and professional success with these wise steps! From aligning ambitions to fostering dynamic leadership, this book guides you through decision-making, continuous productivity, lifelong learning, and cultivating a culture of respect. Embrace healthy competition, appreciate competitors, and let a well-defined philosophy guide your life. Elevate your life with powerful insights!

Once released, the book will be available in print format in the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East; and the e-book will have distribution from more than 70 online partners serving readers across the globe.

About The Author:

Abboud, a distinguished healthcare executive, currently serves as the Business Partner for Spire Group in the Middle East and CIS and is the Managing Partner at Infomed. With extensive experience, including Vice President roles at Abbott and AbbVie, he excels in healthcare consultancy and holds key leadership positions such as board membership. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Abboud is the co-leader of Harvard HealthCare Association in the Middle East, and recently received the Healthcare Excellence Award from Health2.0-2023, showcasing his significant achievements in the field.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as few as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.

Passionpreneur Publishing team is looking forward to supporting entrepreneurs, experts and leaders in achieving their dream of becoming an international author in the coming few months.

