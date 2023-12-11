Azerbaijan To Share SME Experience With Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan and the Federation of Iraqi Industries , fostering collaboration in the provision of services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The agreement was formalized during the 3rd session of the Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq in Baghdad.

The memorandum, jointly signed by Orxan Mammadov, the Chairman of KOBIA's Board, and Adel Akab Hassan, President of the Federation of Iraqi Industries, outlines areas of cooperation aimed at promoting collaboration among SMEs of both countries.

Key points include the encouragement of partnership between SMEs, mutual exchange of information on innovations related to SMEs, and sharing experiences in the delivery of services to these enterprises. The document also emphasizes the organization of joint events to facilitate collaboration.

(Source: KOBIA)