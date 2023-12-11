Azerbaijan Should Properly Prepare For COP29 On 'Green Content' - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 11. Azerbaijan should seriously prepare for COP29 on "green content", Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev told journalists, Trend reports.

He spoke on the sidelines of the COP28 conference in Dubai (UAE).

"We have something to say, something to show the world. All the projects that have been initiated, the strategic documents that have been signed by the country's leadership and adopted by the state for the near future provide great reasons to move in this direction, to use great opportunities to create a serious platform for green initiatives. I believe that we will be able to fulfill our obligations, a lot of work will be done," minister noted.

Mukhtar Babayev also said that the country has a great responsibility, and Azerbaijan has already begun preparations for COP29.

"Very serious and responsible work awaits us. We believe that our country, our citizens will be able to contribute to these processes," he said.