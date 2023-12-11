Azerbaijan Should Properly Prepare For COP29 On 'Green Content' - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 11. Azerbaijan should
seriously prepare for COP29 on "green content", Azerbaijani
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev told
journalists, Trend reports.
He spoke on the sidelines of the COP28 conference in Dubai
(UAE).
"We have something to say, something to show the world. All the
projects that have been initiated, the strategic documents that
have been signed by the country's leadership and adopted by the
state for the near future provide great reasons to move in this
direction, to use great opportunities to create a serious platform
for green initiatives. I believe that we will be able to fulfill
our obligations, a lot of work will be done," minister noted.
Mukhtar Babayev also said that the country has a great
responsibility, and Azerbaijan has already begun preparations for
COP29.
"Very serious and responsible work awaits us. We believe that
our country, our citizens will be able to contribute to these
processes," he said.
